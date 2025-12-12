48 students graduate from Civil Aviation Training School G/town, parts of EBD to experience hours of blackout on Saturday to facilitate GPL works Health Minister engages World Bank team on advancing One Health Project Aspiring pilots, aviation professionals can now train in Guyana as new programme launched Vehicles can now have tint without waiver of no less than 35% light penetration - Walrond Police Constable remanded on 'possession of firearm with intent to injure' charge
Speed cameras to go live on Bharrat Jagdeo Bridge this weekend

12 December 2025
The National Data Management Authority (NDMA), together with the Guyana Police Force (GPF), today confirmed that new speed cameras and radar speed signs will be activated on the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge beginning this weekend (December 13, 2025). This initiative builds on the broader rollout of the automated speed-ticketing initiative launched earlier this year under the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS).

The radar-enabled cameras will detect and record speeding violations in real time, with the speed signs being used as a calming measure to bring speed awareness to drivers. Once a vehicle exceeds the posted speed limit, the SRIS system will automatically generate a ticket. Drivers whose contact information is registered with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will receive their notice via SMS or email; otherwise, physical tickets will be delivered to the owner’s address.

To check for any issued tickets, motorists are encouraged to use the GPF’s official “Find My Ticket” at https://speed.gpf.gov.gy

This digital option is part of the Government’s push for transparency and efficiency, making compliance easier.

The addition of the new Harbour Bridge to SRIS coverage reflects the Government’s commitment to leveraging data-driven technology for public safety. Drivers are urged to abide by posted speed limits, pay attention to radar signs, and support the collective effort to make Guyana’s roads and infrastructure safer and more efficient.

