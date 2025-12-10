Local News
Speed cameras now flagging illegal third lane driving
10 December 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in partnership with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), has introduced a new enforcement capability under the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) that automatically detects and flags illegal third-lane driving, a dangerous practice that has long contributed to congestion and public frustration across the country’s roadways. Using upgraded SRIS video […]
Related News
04 December 2025
Chicken 'N' Burger Delight opens at Royal Mall
01 December 2025
$75,000 fine for illegal tint, cops to be equipped with meters for testing – Walrond
28 November 2025
Iwokrama, EPA collaborate to combat littering along Linden–Lethem Corridor
30 November 2025