Speed cameras now flagging illegal third lane driving

10 December 2025
The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in partnership with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), has introduced a new enforcement capability under the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) that automatically detects and flags illegal third-lane driving, a dangerous practice that has long contributed to congestion and public frustration across the country’s roadways. Using upgraded SRIS video […]

