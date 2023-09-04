Special smartphone bundle launched for UG students

The University of Guyana Students’ Society (UGSS) in collaboration with the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) company launched a smartphone plan specifically designed to suit the needs of the university’s thousands of students enrolled at both of its campuses.

This plan, which costs only $3750 and was officially launched on Thursday, offers a range of benefits and services tailored to meet the needs of students such as: 75 GB monthly data, unlimited social media messaging, unlimited GTT minutes, and unlimited texts.

President of the University of Guyana Students’ Society (UGSS), Shaquawn Gill, said the unprecedented lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the education system and forced students to adapt to online classes.

Students were utilising their smartphones to access online learning resources and finish their coursework, he noted. According to him, during the pandemic, “data became an extremely huge and important thing” for people, especially the university’s students.

Highlighting the benefits of the plan, Gill said a plan like this would usually cost $7500 and students can use it to “do all their group assignments”.

Students enrolled at the university’s Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, and Tain, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) campuses will have access to this smartphone plan.

He also thanked GTT for coming on board and noted that the partnership, which will be renewed every year, will enhance the university’s services and benefit students.

“I have to say thank you to GTT for coming on board and recognising the importance of putting together something like this for the overall benefit of every UG student.”

To be eligible for this plan, students are required to complete the requisite Google form with the relevant information, including a copy of their UG badge and/or academic profile.The University of Guyana Students’ Society’s goals are to support and encourage social and cultural activities among students, to care for the welfare of every student, and to represent the actual views of the university’s students.