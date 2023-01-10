Black Immigrant Daily News

Special Needs Office Receives Donation Of Furniture

The office of the Education Officer with Responsibility for Special Needs received a much needed boost with the donation of office furniture by Antiguan and Barbudan national Dr Sharad Nair.

The new offices of the unit will assist educators to better support the work of that unit in ensuring the inclusion of students with special needs in the education system.

Joy-Ann Harrigan, Education Officer, stated, “It is the compassion and generous support of good corporate citizens which will support the important work of equipping the Special Education Needs Unit to better serve our special needs students. We are truly thankful to Dr Nair for his generous support”.

Dr Nair, the Founder of Apex Advisers DMCC, who resides in the United Arab Emirates, is no stranger to supporting worthy causes in Antigua and Barbuda.

He previously sponsored internationally acclaimed Yoga-Guru Ivan Stanley to conduct a 10 weeks long programme on Antigua at Her Majesty’s Prison. He has also been a donor to the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Dr Nair stated, “I am always honoured to assist where I can in activities which at their heart, support the empowerment of the others, and especially the most vulnerable. I commend the Government and especially the Ministry of Education for placing focused and dedicated attention on our special needs students who deserve every opportunity to thrive in life as valuable and valued members of society”.

Director of Education, Clare Browne Esq., joined Ms Harrigan for a short handing over ceremony of the items.

High Commissioner of Antigua and Barbuda to the United Kingdom, Her Excellency Karen Mae Hill, worked closely with Dr. Nair to facilitate the donation of the furniture.

The High Commission’s office engages actively with members of the Antiguan and Barbudan diaspora who wish to contribute to the development of their homeland. This is part of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s foreign policy thrust to deepen and expand diaspora engagement with its citizens living abroad.

