Space Gym unveils new location at Mandela Avenue mall

An artist’s impression of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Mall located on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Brazilian-owned Space Gym – which is currently located at the Status Hotel on Croal Street, Georgetown – has unveiled its newest location at the Orchid Garden Hotel and Mall located on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

The new multimillion-dollar state-of-the-art facility is pegged for opening in April 2022.

In addition to having modern workout equipment, the facility will offer spinning and Zumba classes and designated spaces for cross fit training and cardio workouts.

The gym is expected to be a major upgrade from the current location, with more equipment, more modern amenities and features, and lots of additional space covering 13,000sqft.

The space designated for the newest location of Space Gym

The Orchid Garden Hotel and Mall is expected to include 150 rooms, restaurants, movie theatres, food courts, and conference rooms, play areas and a park, a gaming centre, a tourism centre, a medical facility, a laundromat, gym and parking area.