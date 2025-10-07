Local News
South Rupununi villages establish new conservation area to protect Giant Armadillo & Giant Anteater
07 October 2025
The South Rupununi communities of Shea, Maruranau, and Awarewaunau have come together to establish the Deep South Giant Armadillo Conservation Area, covering 150,000 hectares (570 square miles) of forest and savannah ecosystem. This vast conservation area — larger than Hong Kong and twice the size of the Cayman Islands — will not only safeguard two […]
