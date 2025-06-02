World News
South Korea votes in snap presidential poll after failed martial law bid
02 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Voters in South Korea are choosing a successor to former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was impeached and removed from office over his brief, ill-fated martial law bid in December.
- Opinion polls favour Lee Jae-myung of the opposition Democratic Party of Korea over Kim Moon-soo of the governing conservative People Power Party.
