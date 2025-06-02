blinking-dotLive updates,

South Korea's presidential candidates, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party, Kim Moon Soo of the People Power Party and Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party pose for photograph ahead of a third televised presidential debate for the forthcoming June 3 presidential election at MBC studio on May 27, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea.

Video Duration 02 minutes 29 seconds play-arrow02:29

Early voting opens in South Korea’s snap election after Yoon’s impeachment