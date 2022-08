The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A mother of three was stabbed to death this evening during a fight in Sophia, Georgetown.

Dead is Vanessa Anderson.

Reports are that Anderson and one of her neighbours were in a heated dispute when a fight ensued.

According to reports, the neighbour’s sister then ran out with a knife and handed it to her sister, who stabbed Anderson.

The injured woman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspects have since turned themselves into custody.