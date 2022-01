Loretta Simon Loretta Simon

A woman was this afternoon stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend at her home at ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Dead is 24-year-old Loretta Simon. INews understands that she was pregnant. Reports are that the ex-boyfriend showed up at the woman’s house where an argument ensued.

The house where the incident occurred

During the ordeal, the man armed himself with a knife which he used to stab her.

Police are on the hunt for the suspect.