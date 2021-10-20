Sophia woman killed in EBD accident

A 37-year-old woman of Sophia, Greater Georgetown this afternoon lost her life in an accident that occurred at about 15:40hrs along the Eccles Industrial Site access road, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is Roxanne Daniels.

The accident involved a motor lorry and a motorcycle.

The motor lorry is reportedly owned by RK Concrete Guyana Incorporated of 236 South Road, Lacytown, Georgetown and driven at the time of the accident by a 41-year-old man of Eccles New Housing Scheme, EBD. The motorcycle, #CJ 4871, is owned and was driven by a 48-year-old man of Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara.

Police investigations disclose that the motor lorry was reversing when the rear portion collided with the motorcycle which was proceeding west along the southern side of the said road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist along with pillion rider, Daniels, fell onto the road surface and received injuries about their body.

Both persons were picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Diamond Hospital where the pillion rider was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The motorcyclist was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and referred to the GPHC. He was admitted at the said hospital suffering from a fractured right leg and other injuries. His condition is regarded as critical.