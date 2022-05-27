Sophia resident executed by lone gunman

Police in Regional Division 4 ‘A’ are investigating an alleged murder committed on 43-year-old Collin McPherson, a driver attached to the Ministry of Health.

The incident occurred on Thursday eveming at the man’s residence at ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The father of four, at the time of the incident, was in front of his yard on a bench, in the company of others.

One eyewitness recalled that he was in the house when he heard a loud explosion, after which he saw the victim ran inside and started shouting ‘close the door’.

According to the eyewitness, the gunman was dressed in a blue shirt, dark-colour pants and is slim-built, fair in complexion, and was wearing a blue facemask.

On seeing the gunman, the eyewitness said he ran into a bedroom in the house, leaving McPherson in the living room.

Two more loud explosions were heard, and then there was silence. The eyewitness said he emerged from the bedroom shortly after where he saw McPherson lying motionless in the living room.

The Police visited the scene around 22:00hrs where suspected gunshot injuries were seen on the victim’s body.

An emergency medical technician (EMT) from Alberttown Fire Service Station was also present at the scene and the body was pronounced dead by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The scene was processed by the Police and two 9MM suspected spent shells were recovered.

Checks were made for CCTV cameras which were seen but are yet to be viewed.

Several persons were interviewed and statements were taken.

Investigations are ongoing.