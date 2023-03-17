Sophia man gets $2000 bail for verbally abusing policewoman

Shawn Tucker

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan has granted a 54-year-old man $2,000 bail after he was charged for verbally abusing a female police officer.

The defendant, Shawn Tucker of Block ‘E’ Sophia, Greater Georgetown, appeared before her on Wednesday to answer to the charge.

The man denied the charge which alleged that on Wednesday, March 8, in the aforementioned community, he verbally abused Woman Constable Adams with the intent to embarrass or annoy her.

No facts were presented by the Police prosecutor.

Tucker, in his address to the court, asked for reasonable bail. His case has been adjourned until March 23.