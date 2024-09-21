Sophia man dies one week after Lamaha St collision

Dead Omar Andrew Ally

One week after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision along Lamaha Street, Georgetown, 29-year-old Omar Andrew Ally of ‘B’ Field Sophia Greater Georgetown, succumbed to his injuries.

Ally took his last breath in the wee hours of Saturday while receiving medical attention in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

This publication understands that prior to his demise, he suffered at least three cardiac arrests. In addition, relatives were told that both of his lungs were damaged due to the collision.

Based on reports received, Ally had left a barber shop at Robb Street two Saturdays ago and while on his way home, a motorcar reportedly crossed a narrow bridge along Lamaha Street and into the path of Ally’s motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, Ally who was reportedly speeding at the time, lost control and crashed into the nearby trench. He was submerged in the water for at least an hour.

He was eventually taken to GPHC where he was admitted in a critical state. Due to his condition, he was also placed on life support.

A friend who wished to remain anonymous told the Guyana Times that after the accident, the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. To date, he was not arrested but according to the friend, it might have been a police rank who was driving the vehicle at the time.

Ally, a father of one was described as an intelligent and caring person. Relatives and friends are calling for justice.

The police have not issued any information about the accident.