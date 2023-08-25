Sophia man dies 11 days after crashing bike into car

Salassie McFarlane

Some eleven days after he crashed his motorbike into a motorcar along Durban Street, Georgetown, a 32-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries.

Dead is Salassie McFarlane, a self-employed resident of Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

On August 13, McFarlane was travelling east on the northern side of Durban Street, Georgetown while at the same time, a motorcar which was parked on the southern side of the road was attempting a U-turn.

As a result, McFarlane, who was speeding, crashed into the front portion of the vehicle, causing him to be thrown into the air and then fall onto the roadway.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remained until his demise on Thursday.

In an interview with the man’s sister on Friday, she said that after the accident, the driver of the motorcar involved took her brother to the hospital, where he was admitted as a patient in critical condition.

“Someone called us… I think it was someone from the hospital because the driver picked him up and took him to the hospital… the driver later turned himself into the police,” she said.

McFarlane sustained severe internal head injuries, broken hips, lacerations to his face, and heart and lung malfunctions.

“We’re basically broken, he leaves behind both his parents and nine siblings, for whom he was the eldest, and also the aunt who raised him for the latter years of his life. Most notably, he leaves behind his two babies who were born in April, for whom he was the breadwinner,” the sister expressed.