Sophia execution: Bullets were meant for another person – suspect confesses

Dead: Collin McPherson

Police have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in the execution-style killing of 43-year-old Collin McPherson which occurred on May 27 at his Sophia, Greater Georgetown home.

The suspect, however, has since reportedly confessed to the crime, claiming that the bullets were meant for McPherson’s friend.

McPherson, a father of four and a driver attached to the Ministry of Health, was shot dead by a lone gunman during the evening hours. At the time, he and some friends were hanging out in his front yard.

In an interview with investigators, one of the victim’s friends contended that he was the target and that the bullets were meant for him.

The friend explained that at around 19:50h on the day in question, he was at the Sophia Access Bridge in the company of another friend when the suspect and an accomplice exited a minibus. According to the friend, he and the suspect had a prior misunderstanding.

Upon seeing the two men, the friend said he turned his head in a bid to avoid being seen by the duo.

However, despite his efforts, the suspect spotted him and approached. The friend said when the suspect and the accomplice approached, they smiled at him and walked away.

Some seven minutes later, the suspect reportedly returned to the area with a firearm, which caused the friend to run away. The friend said he hid behind a caravan that was concealed between some plants.

The friend said there were two children in the area who saw him hiding and when the suspect approached, they gave away his hiding spot.

Upon uncovering his hiding spot, the suspect reportedly pointed the gun in his direction and told his accomplice to hand over a knife.

However, the friend said he managed to stab the suspect after which, he made good his escape.

At around 21:00h that evening, the friend went to McPherson’s house where he was recalling what had just transpired. At the time, other friends were present.

During this time, the suspect approached again on a bicycle. The friend related that the suspect disembarked the bike and started walking towards the group of men.

A loud explosion was then heard, causing everyone to scatter. The friend said he jumped over the fence and began running away. The friend said he heard another loud explosion but continued running in a bid to save his life.

The friend related that he went to another friend’s house where he borrowed $200 which he used to get home. The following day, he went back to McPherson’s house where he learnt that the man was killed.

After he related his story to the investigators, they arrested the suspect who reportedly confessed to the killing. He reportedly also confessed that McPherson was not his target.

The suspect is a security officer who also resides at Sophia, Greater Georgetown. He is expected to be charged shortly for the crime.