Some progress made on Parliamentary Code of Conduct Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

According to a Freedom of Information Request dated November 18, 2022 (the “FOI”), some progress has now been made on the Parliamentary Code of Conduct.

Based on the FOI, the first draft of the Parliamentary Code of Conduct was presented to the PMC Council Members by the Chairman on May 13, 2021. Subsequently, the Hon Premier sent a second draft to Members of the Council on February 21, 2022, and presented it at the Council meeting on March 17, 2022.

Regarding the rules impacting members of Parliament, the draft of the Parliamentary Code of Conduct provided by Parliament’s FOI Manager states that MPs shall observe the following rules of conduct:

7.2 Members shall base their conduct on a consideration of the public interest, avoid conflict between personal interest and the public interest and resolve any conflict between the two, at once, and in favour of the public interest.

7.3 A Member shall not act as a paid advocate in any proceeding of the Parliament.

7.4 A Member shall not accept any bribe to influence their conduct as a Member, including any fee, compensation, gift, favour or reward in connection with the promotion of, or opposition to, any Bill or motion, or other matter submitted, or intended to be submitted to the Parliament, or to any committee of the Parliament.

7.5 A Member shall fulfil conscientiously the requirements of any enactment in respect of the registration of interests. A Member shall always be open and frank in drawing attention to any relevant interest in any proceeding of the Parliament or its committees, and in any communication with Ministers, Members, public officials or public officers.

7.6 Information which Members receive in confidence in the course of their parliamentary duties should be used only in connection with those duties and such information must never be used for the purpose of financial gain.

7.7 Members are personally responsible and accountable for ensuring that their use of any expenses, allowances, facilities and services provided from the public purse is in accordance with the rules laid down on these matters. Members shall ensure that their use of public resources always supports their parliamentary duties. It should not confer any undue personal or financial benefit on themselves or anyone else, or confer undue advantage on a political organisation.

7.8 Members shall never undertake any action which would cause significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the Parliament as a whole, or of its Members generally.

Where an MP violates the Parliamentary Code of Conduct, section 12.1 of the draft Parliamentary Code of Conduct says that “A violation of the code of conduct may be punished by reprimand or admonition, suspension from the house, and expulsion.”

While the terms of the final Parliamentary Code of Conduct Code are unknown to the public, the final version is expected to be presented to Parliament soon.

NewsAmericasNow.com