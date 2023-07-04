Some 100 community roads along EBD to be rehabilitated

Residents of East Bank of Demerara (EBD) will soon benefit from the rehabilitation of some 100 community roads.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Tuesday as he conducted inspections of infrastructural works in Rahaman Park, Eccles, Coverden Garden, Mocha, Diamond and Barnwell.

Minster Edghill highlighted the importance of these community engagement exercises stating they assist with assessing developmental works. He further noted they pinpoint the kind of intervention needed.

“I’m interacting with the community and seeing what is taking place. So, we will know directly the kind of intervention that needs to be made and the urgency of those interventions,” he emphasised.

Earlier this year, the Minister announced that the Ministry in partnership with the Ministries of Housing and Water, and Local Government and Regional Development will be executing transformation projects that will see 1,200 community roads being rehabilitated countrywide.

The Minister and his team recently conducted a similar exercise on the East Coast of Demerara to assess road developments in several areas.

Some 30 roads are set to be rehabilitated in Sophia. These initiatives are testament to the government’s proactive approach towards community development countrywide.