Soldiers remanded for smuggling over 150lbs of marijuana

Adisa Higgins and Clovis Sam

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks, Clovis Sam and Adisa Higgins, who were nabbed by Police on July 18, 2024, for possession of 154 lbs of Cannabis, were charged yesterday (July 22, 2024) with the offence of ‘Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of Trafficking’.

Clovis Sam, a 31-year-old soldier who resides at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, and Adisa Higgins, a 42-year-old soldier from Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, were charged with possession of 154 pounds of Cannabis on July 18, 2024, at Coverden, East Bank Demerara.

They appeared yesterday at the Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court, where they pleaded not guilty and were remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to August 12, 2024.

The two GDF ranks were arrested by Police at about 03:45hrs in the morning after their vehicle was intercepted and searched, and they were found to be in possession of 22 bulky bags containing 154 lbs of Narcotics (Cannabis).

The two GDF ranks were nabbed during a joint intelligence-led Police operation conducted by ranks from Special Branch and Regional Division 4’B’.