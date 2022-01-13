Soldier wanted for raping girl

Efforts are being made to apprehend a male soldier who allegedly raped a girl under the age of 16.

The incident reportedly occurred since September 2020 and the matter was only reported to the police on December 25, 2021.

According to a brief statement released by the police today on the matter, the victim alleged that the suspect took her into a house where he committed the act.

As the days went by, the suspect reportedly continued calling her cellphone to invite her out.

The victim then confided to her mother, who took her to the police station and a report was made.

Investigations are ongoing.