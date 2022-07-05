Soldier remanded for murder of Berbice hairdresser

Collin Hazel and Donalesa Park

A serving member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was today remanded to prison for the murder of 29-year-old girlfriend, Donalesa Park, a hairdresser of Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice.

32-year-old Collin Hazel today appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The matter has been transferred to the Albion Magistrates’ Court for August 23, 2022. Hazel is accused of strangling Park and stuffing her body inside a garbage bag on June 29.

Based on information received, the mother of one had left her home on June 29 at about 08:00h to plait a client’s hair, but never showed up. The following morning, relatives became worried and started to call friends and other relatives to enquire about her whereabouts.

The woman’s body was then discovered at about 07:00h wrapped in plastic on an open plot of land at Courtland Village Public Road, Berbice.

CCTV footage shows the victim entering the suspect’s house, hours before her body was found at a location which is in close proximity to the house.

Additionally, an umbrella that Park left her house with was found in the suspect’s bedroom.

Park lived with the father of her five-year-old son and was reportedly having an affair with the suspect.