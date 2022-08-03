Soesdyke shooting: Businessman shot by accomplice during robbery – Police

An injured Thomas being escorted to the hospital

Please see below full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the alleged break and enter with intent to commit a felony committed on a supermarket at the Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara.

The alleged break-in occurred on 2022-08-03 about 02:30hrs by three males – one armed with a handgun.

According to the police report, the robbery victim was awakened at the stated time by a loud banging noise coming from the door who stated that he then heard a gunshot and upon investigating he saw a male whose face was covered with a mask, laying in front of the door with blood coming from his head. The two other suspects then ran out of the building, and escaped.

The police were subsequently informed and the suspect was then taken to the Diamond Hospital for treatment, where he is presently under police guard.

One 9MM spent shell was recovered at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.