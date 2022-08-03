Soesdyke businessman shot after breaking into supermarket

An injured Thomas being escorted to the hospital

The proprietor of Blue Mountain Sports Bar at Grant Sand Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was admitted as a patient under guards at the Georgetown Public Hospital nursing a gunshot injury.

The businessman, Lloyd Thomas also called ‘Cuffy and Father” was reportedly shot after he reportedly broke into a Chinese supermarket in the vicinity of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway junction in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Based on reports received, the owner of the business, a 49-year-old Chinese national was awaked by a loud banging sound emanating from his bedroom’s metal door.

As he got up to check, he told detectives that he heard a single gunshot after which he saw Thomas lying on the ground with blood on his head.

Reports received indicated that at least three other persons were seen escaping throw a hole that was made in the concrete wall.  Police have since retrieved a spent .9mm shell at the scene.

CCTV footage showed that the vehicle suspected to be that of Thomas fleeing the scene. Police are continuing their investigations.