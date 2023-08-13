Sod turned for $303M Magistrates’ Court at Timehri

(L-R) Senior Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs, Attorney General & Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall, Chancellor Justice Yonette Cummings and Chief Justice Roxane George at the sod turning ceremony for the new Timehri Magistrates’ Court

The sod was turned for the construction of a new $303 million Magistrates’ Court at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall, SC MP; Chancellor of Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings, OR, CCH; Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George, SC, and Senior Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs participated in the ground-breaking ceremony this afternoon.

The $303,905,015 contract for the construction of the courthouse was awarded to Orion Engineering Inc. by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) after a public tender.

The building will house a courtroom, magistrates’ court office, magistrates’ court chambers, living quarters for a magistrate and a clerk of court, washroom facilities, parking facilities and a perimeter fence. This court will deal with cases arising out of the lower East Bank Magisterial District all the way up to Silvertown. The project is expected to be completed by September 2024.

Also present at the sod-turning were staff of the Supreme Court, the Contractor – Benson Simon and Puran Ram, a representative of the engineers for the project.

In her remarks, the Chancellor expressed deep gratitude to the Attorney General for assisting in securing the plot of land from the Government of Guyana and thanked the Government of Guyana for financing the project.

“This is yet another demonstration of the Government’s commitment to the Rule of Law and in ensuring access to justice by the citizens,” she said

This court will be the first to be constructed in Timehri.

Next week, the sod will be turned for another court at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

In addition, construction will also commence soon for a new court building to house the Providence Magistrate’s Court on the East Bank of Demerara.

Only Wednesday, a new state-of-the-art court house was commissioned at Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.