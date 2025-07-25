Sod turned for $300M modern secondary school at Karaudarnau

Another secondary school costing just under $300 million will be built in Region Nine at Karaudarnau in the Deep South Rupununi.

The new educational facility will provide a safe learning environment for 240 students and includes an adequate number of classrooms, a dormitory, a cafeteria and other amenities.

The school will reduce the long travel time for students from Bashaizon, Achiwib, and nearby villages.

The sod-turning ceremony on Wednesday was led by Education Minister Priya Manickchand, Deputy Chief Education Officer Marti De Souza, Regional Executive Officer Karl Singh, and Toshao Appollos Isaacs of Karaudarnau.

Toshao Isaacs noted the transformative impact this first-ever secondary school will have on the students and the village.

“This will be a dream come true for our students. They are going to be at home with their parents…The school will be here in the village, and they will be comfortable,” the Toshao said.

Minister Manickchand stated that investments in schools and other support in remote areas aim to reduce the differences between the facilities that coastal communities enjoy and the hinterland regions.

With 22 nurseries, seven primary, and nine secondary schools built in Region Nine, access to quality education is increasing.

“There are so many people in this region and the hinterland communities who never got [the opportunity] to go to secondary school, not because they didn’t have the intelligence or the capacity; they just didn’t have the opportunity. No longer is that going to be the Guyana we live in,” Minister Manickchand stated.

The minister also turned the sod for a new secondary school at Shulinab on Tuesday.

When completed, it will benefit 250 students. [DPI]