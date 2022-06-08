Snoop Dogg Goes On Vacation With His Wife For 1st Time In 30 Years

Snoop Dogg takes his wife, Shante Broadus, and kids on a vacation for the first time in 30 years.

Snoop Dogg is among one of the hardest-working rappers in the hip-hop industry. He is often quoted as one of the few rappers from the 90s who has managed to continue his longevity in music. Most of that is due to the rapper’s growing and expanding brand, which includes his various business ventures in and outside of the music industry.

Aside from that, the ‘Doggystyle’ rapper has also had one of the biggest 12 months of his life!

From 2021 into earlier this year, it’s been a hectic year for the rapper who has not only appeared on the big screen for 50 Cent’s Black Mafia Family in 2021, but he also signed on as an Executive Consultant with Def Jam records, and he even acquired Death Row Records’ brand from MNRK Music Group, the label that launched his rap career.

No doubt it’s been very busy as he also manages his music career as well as his own Doggystyle Records, of which he is CEO, and his production company, Snoopadelic Films.

However, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper seems to be cooling off from the life of the rich and famous, which he has shown is also the life of the hectic and sacrifices.

Snoop Dogg shared on Instagram this week that he’s on vacation for the first time in 30 years.

The Long Beach rapper shared several images of him enjoying the peace away from the studios, cameras, podcasts, and work, as he enjoyed the warm weather and beautiful scenery of Bora Bora, Tahiti.

“30 years later 1st vacation,” he captioned several photos of him laughing, appearing rested.

In another video he shared on his Instagram feed, the rapper and his wife Shante Broadus were also seen dancing together.

It’s good to see Snoop Dogg and his wife enjoy some bonding time, particularly since he also faced allegations of sexual assault from a woman who filed a lawsuit against him earlier this year. The lawsuit was eventually dropped.