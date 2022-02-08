Snoop Dogg Clowns Kanye West Over His Massive Rain Boots: “I’d Never Wear Them”

Snoop Dogg is not feeling Kanye West’s large rubber boots that have become a part of his signature look over the past couple months.

One veteran in hip-hop whose not afraid to voice his opinion is Snoop Dogg. He really doesn’t care if he will face any backlash, and much like expert troll 50 Cent, if he has something to say, he’s going to say it.

That’s just what he did when he gave his take on Kanye West’s Red Wing boots during an interview with DJ Whoo Kid yesterday, February 6. He’s definitely not a fan of what he called pretty awkward space boots.

He made it clear that there was “no way in the world I’m Crip walking in them muthaf**in’ big as space boots.” He went further and said that the only way he’d ever wear the safety boots is if for some promotion they make him jump off the Empire State Building into a “lake full of gators or some sh*t and I gotta walk on the gators like Pitfall to get out of there.”

While he did admit that he admired Ye’s productivity level, which has seemingly turned him into a billionaire, he was adamant that he believes his boots are absolutely ridiculous.

“That n***a getting money, I can’t hate on him,” he added before reiterating that there was no way in hell he would ever be caught in those boots. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper also said that he was happy that it doesn’t snow in California so that he would never be forced to don Ye’s boots.

“N***a gotta sit down and get help putting them on and taking them off. I don’t want no shoes where two n-ggas gotta help me put ’em on. That don’t feel right, cuz,” he continued.

Snoop Dogg is well respected in the game, and more than likely, his comments will be taken in stride by the Donda rapper. Even though it probably matters little to Snoop as he is getting ready to do his thing on the stage of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in Los Angeles next Sunday, February 13, alongside a star-studded hip-hop cast including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.