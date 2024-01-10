Smuggled goods, including liquor, seized by CANU, GRA

The contraband items that were discovered during the joint CANU, GRA operation

A joint operation executed by officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) resulted in the seizure of a quantity of smuggled items, including alcohol.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday at Number 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), during which a vessel was searched.

During this search, several cases of uncustomed alcohol were discovered, a statement from CANU noted.

Other contraband items were found, the statement further revealed; however, the nature of these smuggled goods was not disclosed.

Nevertheless, the contraband items were taken to a GRA location for processing as investigations continue.

“CANU continues to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to prevent the trafficking of narcotics and the smuggling of contraband goods,” CANU added in the statement.