Smuggled chicken, alcohol among items seized in Berbice operation



The smuggled items and narcotics found during the operation The smuggled items and narcotics found during the operation

A joint operation between the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) resulted in the seizure of a quantity of un-customed goods and narcotics in Berbice, Region Six.

The operation was carried out on the #59 Village Public Road, Corentyne Berbice on Friday.

According to CANU, during the exercise officers uncovered 45 boxes of frozen chicken and 25 boxes of Smirnoff ice beer, as well as a quantity of suspected cannabis hidden among the items in a motor vehicle.

Four individuals were arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the seized items.

The suspected narcotics was tested and weighed at CANU Headquarters and found to be cannabis, weighing 22.4 grams.

Meanwhile, the contraband items were handed over to GRA.

Investigations are ongoing.

CANU said these operations are aimed at dismantling the illegal Smuggling of Contraband Goods and the trafficking of Narcotics.