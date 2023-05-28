“Smallie” accomplice shot dead during confrontation – Police

Royden Williams

As the search continues for convicted prison escapee, Mark Royden Williams called “Smallie”, the Guyana Police Force has disclosed that one of his accomplices was shot dead earlier today.

In a brief statement from the GPF’s Corporate Communications, it was noted that ranks of the Joint Services were continuing their search for the notorious convicted ‘death row’ prisoner and his accomplices along the St Mary’s Logging Area, which is located some 58 miles South of Bartica on the Essequibo River.

According to the Police Force, intelligence received led to a confrontation with one of Williams’ accomplices, who was fatally shot by the ranks.

While much information was not provided surrounding the confrontation, the police, nonetheless, said the search for the convicted killer and his other accomplice has intensified.

The 2008 Bartica Massacre murderer escaped on Friday, May 19, 2023, while being escorted back from a visit with the aid of heavily armed accomplices in a speedboat at Mazaruni Prison around 14:30hrs.

A $10 million reward is being offered for any information that can lead to the recapture of the high-profile fugitive.

Meanwhile, several persons including senior Prison Officers have been charged and remanded last week over the brazen escape of the death row prisoner.