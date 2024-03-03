Small Miner’s Association outraged, calls for justice over fatal robbery at Reg. 7

Dead: Donovan Washington (L) and Zaheer Mohamed (R)

One of the two miners who were shot and killed early this morning during a robbery at the Arimu Backdam in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was a senior member of the Small Miner’s Association Guyana Inc. (SMAGI), which has since expressed its outrage over the incident and has called for justice to prevail.

See below for the full statement from the Small Miner’s Association Guyana Inc. (SMAGI) Regarding the Tragic Shooting Death of Director and Treasurer of the Small Miners Association Guyana Inc. – Mohamed Zaheer Sheriff Aka Zaheer and Donovan Washington:

It is with profound sorrow and outrage that we, the Small Miner’s Association Guyana Inc. (SMAGI), address the devastating loss of our esteemed treasurer and Director, Mohamed Zaheer Sheriff, in a senseless act of violence.

Today, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic passing of Zaheer, who was not only a dedicated member of our association but also a cherished friend and colleague to many. His unwavering commitment to the betterment of Guyana’s mining community was evident in every action he took, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The circumstances surrounding Zaheer’s untimely death, alongside Donovan Washington, during a suspected robbery at Arimu Backdam, serve as a stark reminder of the grave dangers faced by those living and working in Guyana’s interior regions. Such heinous acts of violence not only rob individuals of their lives but also shatter the peace and security of our communities.

We vehemently condemn this cowardly act and demand swift justice for Mohamed Zaheer Sheriff, Donovan Washington, and their grieving families. No words can adequately express the magnitude of our sorrow, but we stand united in solidarity with those affected by this tragedy, offering our deepest condolences and unwavering support during this difficult time.

Furthermore, we call upon the Government of Guyana to take decisive action to enhance security measures and ensure the safety of all individuals residing and laboring in Guyana’s interior regions. It is imperative that steps be taken to address the underlying issues contributing to such violence, safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of our fellow citizens.

In memory of Mohamed Zaheer Sheriff, let us honor his legacy by continuing to strive for a safer, more prosperous future for all. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory serve as a guiding light in our ongoing pursuit of justice and accountability.

David Daniels,Chairman and Managing Director,Small Miner’s Association Guyana Inc. (SMAGI)