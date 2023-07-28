Small Business Week exhibition set for Saturday

Some 60 small businesses will be on exhibition at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal as Small Business Week 2023 concludes on Saturday.

The activity is a collaboration between the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), GTT, and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

GCCI’s President, Kester Hutson in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), noted that outreaches were held in Georgetown, Linden, Essequibo, and Berbice.

“Sixty individuals we would have selected through a rigorous process as exhibitors and these are small businesses. Thirty we would have fielded from our membership and then 30 would have been fielded from our partner GTT. We expect a grand showcasing of these small businesses at our expo,” Hutson said.

The day will begin with a seminar which starts at 9:00h and ends with the expo, which will be open to the public.

Hutson is encouraging small businesses to join their local Chambers of Commerce and Industry to help get their businesses more structured and formalised and benefit from mentoring and other opportunities

“This gives you an opportunity to have a mentor with enterprise-type businesses. Businesses who would have been in it for a long time, understanding how to navigate the cultural challenges, navigate all of the intricacies that come with building out your business, and that is also a positive way of us contributing towards the development of micro-small, medium-sized businesses,” the GCCI president stated.

Small Business Week also gave 20 students exposure to business and the working environment to promote entrepreneurship. The Theme for Small Business Week 2023 is: “Strategic collaboration for success.” (DPI)