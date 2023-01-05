Small Business Bureau distributed over 1,400 grants last year

John Edghill, Director of Business and Entrepreneur Development

The Small Business Bureau (SBB) has surpassed its grant distribution target by 631 in 2022.

The agency had a budgetary allocation for the sum of $300 million for the distribution of 800 small business grants. However, by the end of 2022, the agency had distributed a total of 1,431 grants.

This was revealed to this publication on Wednesday by the Director of Business and Entrepreneur Development, John Edghill.

According to Edghill, the Bureau has also trained more than 2,000 business owners across the country in small business management, financial management, digital marketing, and business plan writing.

Since 2020, the SBB Fund has grown significant. In the 2020 and 2021 budgets, $100 million and $250 million were approved, respectively.