SLTU Concerned Over Delay In Implementing School Security Measures – St. Lucia Times

A delay in implementing school security measures was among matters of concern raised when the Saint Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU) met Education Ministry officials recently.

The SLTU held the wide-ranging talks with the Education Ministry officials ahead of the reopening of schools for the second term.

Union President Don Howell told St Lucia Times the SLTU was concerned about the delay in implementing school security measures to protect teachers and students and secure school property.

“We urged the Ministry to have an engagement within the next two weeks to put on the table a concrete strategy to deal with school security,” the SLTU President disclosed.

He said the SLTU also discussed the Ministry’s memo to principals regarding beverages high in sugar.

Last week, the Ministry announced a suspension ‘until further notice’ of a ban on sugary drinks.

“The SLTU would have raised concern with the instructions that were given within that correspondence. Not that we are not conscious of healthy habits, but the instructions raised some eyebrows for the SLTU,” the SLTU President explained.

He said the Ministry has promised to revisit the memo and have more engagement on the matter.

In addition, Howell told St Lucia Times that the union needed clarification on its request for teacher concessions.

“The Ministry is supposed to provide us with clarity on the matter within the next week,” he revealed.

According to the SLTU President, the meeting with Ministry officials also discussed school discipline and structural issues at schools.

“We pointed out areas where the Ministry of Education needed to move expeditiously to avert any disaster or disruption to the respective schools identified,” Howell stated.

And he noted that the SLTU is concerned about the holistic development of education.

As a result, Howell said the union had identified areas that must be addressed.

