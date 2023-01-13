SLNYC Concerned Over Welfare Of Students At Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council joins its Student Branch in expressing concern for the welfare of students at the Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School, who returned to school this month under unfavourable conditions.

On Monday, January 9th, 2023, students were dismissed early due to insufficient teachers at the school and on Tuesday, students were left unsupervised.

As the principal non-governmental body charged with ensuring the well-being of youth in Saint Lucia, the SLNYC supports the student body at the Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School in its efforts to restore normalcy at the institution.

Student representatives are gravely concerned by what is described as a dejected staff andstudent body due to a lack of proper management and poor infrastructural conditions such as leaking roofs, lack of furniture, holes in classroom ceilings, and other hazards.

Furthermore, students are in general disagreement with a proposal to discontinue the offering of CVQ-certified programmes at the school.

We believe that at all times, students must be guaranteed an educational experience of thehighest standard.

Therefore, the Saint Lucia National Youth Council inclusive of our Student Branch, the National Students’ Council and the wider SLNYC membership stands with staff andstudents at the institution in calling on the Ministry of Education to urgently address theconditions at the Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School for a safe continuation to theschool term.

The SLNYC is actively monitoring this situation for the best outcome for students.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia National Youth Council

