‘Slickianna’s’ murder accused to spend Christmas in jail Loop Jamaica

Rushawn ‘Chizzie’ Patterson, the 33-year-old man who is charged with the murder of social media influencer, Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend, will spend Christmas in police custody after he was remanded last week.

A bail hearing was scheduled to get under way in the St James Circuit Court on Thursday, but the crown said several documents, including a DNA comparison report, remained outstanding on the case file.

Consequently, Patterson’s attorney did not push forward with the bail application.

High Court Judge, Justice Andrea Thomas, remanded the accused in police custody until March 9, 2023.

Townsend’s body was retrieved by the Marine Police from the sea in the Reading area of St James on October 21, 2022.

A post-mortem examination that was conducted on November 5, concluded that her death was caused by strangulation.

The police have stated that from the post-mortem report, it is estimated that Townsend was killed sometime between 11pm on October 20, and 9am on October 21.

It is alleged that on October 20, Townsend travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay, St James, where she was picked up by Patterson at approximately 7:30 pm.

During the course of the evening, Townsend and Patterson allegedly visited a restaurant in Hanover and a guesthouse in St James.

At some point during in the night, an argument reportedly developed between them, which resulted in Patterson allegedly strangling Townsend and disposing of her body.

Patterson was arrested on November 2 during a high-level, intelligence-driven police operation. He was subsequently charged relative to Townsend’s death.

Another man, 47-year-old security guard, Rohan Rose, who is charged with misprision of a felony in relation to the same matter, was previously granted bail.

