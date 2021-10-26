Skillibeng ‘Crocodile Teeth LP’ Fell Short Off Billboard Top 10, First Week Sales Reveal

The first-week album sales are in, and sadly, Skillibeng’s Crocodile Teeth LP did not land in the Billboard Reggae Charts Top Ten.

While Skillibeng did not debut into the top 10 on Billboard, his new project is receiving positive feedback from fans since its release just over a week ago. The dancehall community also has a lot to celebrate with another artiste who has managed to continuously break into the ranks of legends on the Billboard Reggae Charts, and that is fellow deejay Xyclone.

His name may sound unfamiliar to some Jamaican music lovers but his album, Sounds of South America, is no stranger to the American audience. Xyclone’s records have consistently skyrocketed him into the big league, and this time it lands him at a whopping No. 9 on the Reggae Charts.

The Reggae Chart is typically filled with old legends, and it can be quite difficult to break into. The musical legend Bob Marley sits at the precipice of the Reggae charts on its 94th week as the top-selling album.

Crocodile Teeth LP is an amazing album and shows how much of a powerhouse Skillibeng is. He has garnered the likes of many international artistes on his album, such as Bobby Shmurda, Rich Kid, and Stefflon Don. The single, “Crocodile Teeth,” has amassed international acclaim. That being said, in its first week of release, the album generated 627 album-equivalent units in the United States. The project received 660,949 audio streams and 35,475 video streams, which is more than double the total sales of his previous album, The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition. Though it is quite unfortunate that the artiste did not land in the Top 10 of the charts, he garnered the position of No. 15 in the Billboard Reggae Charts.

This is a different case for Dancehall artiste, Xyclone. He is familiar to the likes of the Top 10 and has broken through five times. Sounds Of Africa (2019), The Year Of The Wolf (2019), 2774 Waterford Parkway (2018), and From The Basement To The Big Leagues (2018) were among Xyclone’s past Billboard-charting albums. His seventh album, The Sounds of South America, capping in at No. 9 was released on the same day as Crocodile Teeth. In its first week of release, Xyclone’s The Sounds Of South America had 1,065 total units through sales and streaming in the United States, with 1,064 in pure album sales.

Xyclone released his first breakout hit back in 2012, with “Back Pocket Rag,” and in 2019, he further solidified his footing in the market with another hit in collaboration with Konshens on “Meck It Clap.” Since then, he has steadily been climbing and developing as an artiste in the Dancehall music sector. He is certainly reaping the fruits of his labor, and fans can’t wait to see what more he has up his sleeve.

Billboard Reggae Chart Top 10.

Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers by Bob Marley And The Wailers

The Best of Shaggy: The Bombastic Collection by Shaggy

Love For The Good by Jason Mraz

Greatest Hits by UB40

World on Fire by Stick Figure

Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul

Set in Stone by Stick Figure

Dutty Rock by Sean Paul

The Sounds of South America by Xyclone

Gold by Bob Marley and The Wailers