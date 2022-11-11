Skeletal remains found in house at Lancaster

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of human skeletal remains at a house located at Coconut Walk, Lancaster, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The remains are suspected to be that of 33-year-old Rodrick Applesammy.

Applesammy’s brother, Alvin Rambishun of Mon Repos, ECD said he was out at sea when he received information from some of his workmates that his brother, who resided in the house, was found dead and his remains were under the said house.

The brother said he related this information to his sister, Tavener Persaud, who visited the area were the skeletal remains of a body was found under the building.

The matter was reported to the police, who processed the scene and removed the skeletal remains.

Investigations are ongoing.