Six-year-old survivor of cable car crash must be returned to Italy, court rules

Eitan Biran’s parents, brother and two great grandparents were killed in the accident, sparking an intense and complicated custody battle between his surviving relatives in Italy and Israel.

The Birans had been living in Pavia in northern Italy, and an Italian judge ruled that Biran’s paternal aunt in Italy should be given guardianship.

But in September, his maternal grandfather visited Biran in Italy, drove him across the border into Switzerland and then flew him to Israel on a private jet.

Days later, Biran’s aunt filed a complaint for the abduction of her nephew with Israeli authorities.

