Single mother, 3 children homeless after New Amsterdam fire

A single mother and her three children are now homeless after a mid-morning fire gutted their Mount Sinai, New Amsterdam home this morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:00h.

Jenny Sulker and her children were not at home at the time.

The self-employed woman said she was alerted of the fire and rushed home. When she arrived, firefighters were battling the blaze.

According to the 40-year-old woman, she was told that the initial fire was seen in the kitchen area of the two-bedroom concrete flat.

Sulker, who operates a small retail business from her home, estimates her loses in excess of $1 million.

The house was built seven years ago.

Sulker says she does not know how she will move forward but is seeking the assistance from the public.

She can be contacted on telephone number 692-8384.

Meanwhile, last week, two houses were destroyed by fire at Mount Sinai after one of the owners set fire to grass and left it unattended.

There were two persons living in each of the houses.