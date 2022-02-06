Silica City to cater for over 12,500 households – Housing Minister

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Silica City to cater for over 12,500 households – Housing Minister
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
– land earmarked for new city along Soesdyke/Linden highway – designs for 1st phase to commence this year With designs for the first phase of Silica City expected to commence this year, it is envis…