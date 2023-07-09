Shoppers urged to report stores with no refund policies/signs

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) is reminding that the law allows people to obtain a refund on goods, noting that no refund policies and signs are illegal and contrary to the Consumers Affairs Act (CAA) 2011.

In a recent notice, the CCAC urged consumers not to hesitate to ask for a refund. “Don’t hesitate to ask for a refund. It’s your right as a consumer!”

The Consumer Handbook states that consumers have up to seven days to return non-defective items and that said items must be unused, not tampered with, and in their original package.

Customers can be charged up to a 10 per cent restocking fee and those defective items can be returned anytime during the warranty period.

It further states that a consumer may return goods if the purpose for which the goods were bought or intended to be used has changed or ceased to exist immediately after the goods were bought.

Section 22 of the Act outlines the process for returning defective goods.

To receive a refund or to return a good, consumers must have sufficient proof of purchase.

When a supplier sells goods or services, it must provide the consumers with a receipt setting out the purchase price and value-added tax separately; the date the purchase was made; and a description of the goods sold or services provided. The receipts shall be legible for 12 months.

According to the Act, suppliers shall issue a standard and explicit warranty in relation to goods sold or services provided to consumers. A warranty is an assurance or commitment by the supplier or manufacturer that in the event the product becomes defective a form of redress is offered during the warranty period. Warranties must be for at least six months.

During 2022, it was reported that the CCAC resolved over 400 complaints, resulting in more than $107M being refunded to various consumers.It usually receives complaints across 19 categories, the leads being in the electronics/electronic services, auto industry, and appliance and construction industry.

The CCAC was established under the Consumer Affairs Act. Its functions include investigating complaints by agencies and consumers and determining if there has been a contravention of the Competition and Fair-Trading Act of 2006 (CFTA) and the CAA; taking prescribed actions should there be a contravention of the law and eliminating anti-competitive agreements. It is also responsible for providing information to consumers on their rights and to enable them to make informed choices; to advising the Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce on matters as it relates to the CFTA and the CAA; to institute, participate in, and/or support proceedings before a court of law, including to bring prosecutions where the Commission deems fit.

Consumers can file complaints against defaulting businesses via the CCAC e-complaint form at https://ccac.gov.gy/. Contact can also be made with its offices in Georgetown and Linden at 219-4410/3 and 444-6411 or via WhatsApp at 625-0557.

In-person visits are also welcomed.