Shop owner, teenager nabbed at Parika with marijuana

The cannabis found during the exercise

An intelligence-led cordon and search exercise at Parika junction on Friday resulted in the arrest of two women who were found in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana.

The discovery was made sometime around at 20:30hrs.

Reports indicate that acting on information received, the ranks and CPG members conducted a cordon and search exercise at Parika junction at a shop at the Parika Junction.

A search was conducted which resulted in the ranks finding several zip-lock plastic bags containing the suspected Cannabis in a Pringles Tin that was on the shop counter.

This led the officers to arrested the 52-year-old female shop owner, a resident of Parika Retreat Road, East Bank Essequibo.

A further search was conducted on the person of an 18-year-old female of the same address, who was also at the shop at the said time, during which a black plastic bag containing several zip-lock plastic bags with narcotics was found in her bag.

Both females were told of the offence, cautioned and opted to remain silent. They were escorted to Parika Police Station along with the suspected narcotics.

The narcotics found on the 18-year-old woman were weighed in her presence and amounted to 29.04 grams, while the narcotics that were found in the shop of the 52-year-old woman amounted to 5.27 grams.

Both women remain in custody pending further investigations.