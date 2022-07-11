Shinzo Abe’s party sweeps to election victory days after assassination

Tokyo (CNN)Japan’s ruling coalition swept to victory on Sunday in an upper house election that took on heightened significance following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, 67, was shot on Friday in the city of Nara while delivering a speech in support of candidates from his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in a killing that has stunned a nation with one of the world’s lowest rates of gun crime.

The country’s leaders had urged the public to turn out and vote on Sunday, denouncing the killing as an attack on democracy.

Voters receive their ballots during Japan’s upper house elections at a polling station in Tokyo on July 10.

“We must absolutely defend free and fair elections, which are the basis of democracy,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, adding that the party would “proceed with our election campaign as planned with the firm conviction that we will never yield to violence.”

Vote counting is now complete, but official results have not yet been released by Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

While the upper house is the less powerful of the Japanese parliament’s two chambers, the victory solidifies Kishida’s political base, and could help him push ahead with key policy issues including possibly revising Japan’s pacifist constitution — a cause Abe had championed during his nearly nine years in power and one that would require a two-thirds majority vote of both houses of parliament, followed by a popular referendum.

A few hours after polls closed on Sunday, Kishida told NHK, “The election has been at stake because of violence but we have to complete it. Now we’ve completed it, it’s quite meaningful — moving forward, we have to continue to work hard to protect democracy.”

The suspect behind the assassination

The election results come as the investigation continues into the suspect behind Abe’s killing, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami who was arrested at the site moments after the shooting.

Police say he is suspected of murder but has not been formally charged.

Yamagami said he held a grudge against a certain group, to which he believed Abe had ties, and which his mother had been involved with, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News Agency, citing police.

Nara police said on Monday that Yamagami may have carried out a test shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning against the building of “a certain group” in Nara prefecture, using the homemade gun he later killed Abe with.

Investigators said a vehicle believed to be Yamagami’s car was seen on security cameras close to where Thursday’s test shooting reportedly took place. Police refused to name the group, and the security footage has not been made public.

CNN has not been able to independently confirm what group the suspect was referring to.

The suspect’s mother was a member of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, said Tomihiro Tanaka, the church’s Japan office chairman, in a statement on Monday.

The suspect was never a member of the church, while his mother has been a member who attended church events about once a month, the statement said. Tanaka added that the organization will cooperate with investigators if asked to do so.

Yamagami told police he watched YouTube videos to help him make his weapons, NHK reported Monday, citing investigators. He practiced shooting the weapons in the mountains days before the killing, and police found wooden boards with bullet holes in the suspect’s vehicle, according to NHK.

Photos from the scene on Friday show what appeared to be a weapon with two cylindrical metal barrels wrapped in black tape.

Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting People lay flowers at Zojoji Temple, where the vigil and funeral of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will be held in Tokyo, Japan, on July 11. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sits in a vehicle carrying Abe’s body to a night vigil at a temple, in Tokyo, Japan, on July 11. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting A mourner pays her respects for the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Zojiji temple in Tokyo, Japan, on July 11. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting A woman takes a photograph of condolence messages for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in front of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association office in Taipei, Taiwan, on July 11. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting Flowers surround a portrait of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a table at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on July 11. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to speak to the media before boarding his airplane at Yokota Air Base, after a condolence visit for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Fussa, Tokyo prefecture, Japan, on July 11. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting Officials carry flowers at the Zojoji Temple, where the vigil and funeral of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be held, in Tokyo, Japan, on July 11. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signs a condolence book for the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 11. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting The Taiwanese flag flies at half-mast to pay tribute to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, on July 11. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting A mourner cries near a flower offering at Zojoji Temple, in Tokyo, Japan, on July 11. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting A couple show an illustration of Shinzo Abe as they pay homage in front of his residence in Tokyo, Japan, on July 10. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting People pray after placing flowers at a makeshift memorial in Nara, Japan, on July 10, near the location where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting The Sydney Opera House is lit up in the colors of the Japanese flag on July 10 in honor of Abe in Sydney, Australia. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting A woman cries at the site where Abe was shot in Nara, Japan, on July 8. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting Abe’s body was brought to his home in Tokyo on July 9. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting US President Joe Biden signs a condolence book at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Washington, DC, on July 8. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting A screen at Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing shows news of Abe’s death on Saturday. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting A photo of Abe is displayed on a tablet computer at an election campaign event in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting Rugby players from Japan and France observe a moment of silence before a match in Tokyo on Saturday. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting People line up to place flowers at a makeshift memorial where Abe was shot on Friday. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting A car carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his home in Tokyo on Saturday, July 9. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sculpture of Abe at a beach in Puri, India, on Friday. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting The Indian flag flies at half-staff at the presidential palace in New Delhi on Saturday. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting People line up to place flowers at the makeshift memorial in Nara. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting A woman prays in Nara on Friday. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting A photo of Abe is displayed on a screen as Mexican President Andr?s Manuel L?pez Obrador offers his condolences on Friday. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting A large video screen in Beijing shows news of Abe’s death. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting An artist in Mumbai, India, puts the final touches on a couple of Abe tribute paintings. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting People pray in Nara near the location where Abe was shot. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting People pray in Nara on Friday. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, holding office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020 before resigning due to health reasons. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting People are silhouetted against a video screen in Tokyo showing news of Abe’s death. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting People offer prayers in Nara. Photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting People line up to pay their respects in Nara.

Yamagami also told investigators he had initially intended to kill Abe by using explosives at an event in Okayama prefecture, a three-hour drive from Nara, NHK reported — but he reportedly changed his plan due to potential difficulties in entering the event.

As a national leader, Abe was affiliated with multiple groups, organizations and causes, as is common in any democracy. It is unclear if Abe was linked to any group the suspect was talking about.

When asked whether the suspect was working alone or with anyone else, police said they are investigating all possibilities.

A nation in mourning

The shooting has shocked Japan, a country long regarded as one of the world’s safest.

A private wake was held in Tokyo on Monday and a funeral was set for Tuesday, according to Abe’s office. The office added that they would hold a ceremony to mourn him.

The office has set up an altar for the public to lay flowers at their office in Yamaguchi, and will add a space for incense tomorrow, it said.

In the days since Abe’s death, mourners in Nara have gathered and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial close to where he was gunned down.

A woman lights joss sticks at a site outside of Yamato-Saidaiji Station, near where Shinzo Abe was shot.

Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, having held office from 2006 to 2007, then again from 2012 to 2020, when he stepped down citing health reasons. But even after his resignation, Abe remained an influential figure in the country’s political landscape and continued to campaign for the LDP.

“He was such a towering figure in Japanese politics for so long … I think everyone expected that for years to come he will continue to wield tremendous power,” said Tobias Harris, senior fellow for Asia at the Center for American Progress.

“So the reality that he’s not there wielding that power, that he’s gone and that he’s left a power vacuum within the LDP is … a much bigger shock, even than just the fact of his death for the public at large.”

Messages of mourning and remembrance have flooded in from world leaders past and present, many of whom worked with Abe — a highly influential figure throughout the Asia-Pacific region who defined politics for a generation — during his terms in power.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tokyo on Monday, meeting Kishida to pay respects and give his condolences to the Japanese people.

“I’m here because the United States and Japan are more than allies; we are friends. And when one friend is hurting, the other friend shows up,” Blinken told reporters on Monday. He added that Abe was “a visionary who took relations with the US to new heights.”

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and several senior government officials also visited Japan’s de facto embassy in Taipei on Monday to pay tribute to Abe and to convey her “deepest condolences” to the Abe family. Taiwan is also flying flags at half-staff to mark Abe’s contributions to the island.