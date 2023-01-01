‘She’s sick’, says ‘stepfather’ of Jamaican woman who killed her child Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man, said to be the stepfather of Jamaican Jellisa Baxter who allegedly recently killed her three-year-old daughter in Florida, United States, has described her alleged actions as being “sick”.

Harold Hemmings told NBC 6 South Florida news on Thursday, that he met his stepdaughter once when her mother passed away from cancer in September last year.

“She (Jellisa Baxter) didn’t seem like a bad momma to me… the one time I met her and the baby – once,” he said of the encounter.

“She’s sick, you know. That’s all I can say, because right now if somebody is going to pick up a knife – (and kill) yuh one child,” Hemmings lamented in the interview.

The little girl is yet to be identified by the Florida police.

In addition to her mother’s recent death, days before the killing of her daughter, Baxter was served with an eviction notice from her North Miami Beach apartment.

Public records obtained by US media said Baxter was unemployed at the time she fatally stabbed the child.

In a 22-second audio call between Baxter and a 911 police dispatcher, she said she first tried to strangle her daughter.

“That didn’t work, so I stabbed her with a knife in the neck and chest,” Baxter told the dispatcher.

The North Miami Beach Police Department said they took Baxter into custody without incident on Tuesday. She was in the living room of her apartment wearing a white robe, and the little girl’s body was nearby.

The mother has since been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Bond was denied when she appeared in court on Wednesday.

