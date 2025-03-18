Sheriff to Mahaica road project will not cripple businesses – Edghill

Ongoing infrastructural developments across Guyana are not intended to undermine businesses or disrupt livelihoods, but to enhance accessibility and roadway safety.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill made this disclosure during a stakeholders’ consultation on Saturday, as he addressed concerns about the US$192.3 million Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau (Mahaica) four-lane road project.

The discussion also focused on the construction of a median along the thoroughfare and the upgrade of sections of the road from Belfield to Orange Nassau.

Minister Edghill explained that when a main road incorporates a median, the structural nature of the thoroughfare changes, which is often met with scepticism from businesses.

He pointed out that similar concerns were raised during the construction of the Sheriff to Mandela four-lane project, yet businesses continued to thrive.

“The policy direction that I operate with and from the government is that we support business and business development. We don’t do things to cripple or stifle business,” the minister stated.

He added that when designing roads of this nature, factors such as the number of vehicles, volume, and averages are considered to determine the placement of signalised junctions and roundabouts.

Discussions on the project have been ongoing for more than three years, with a recent push for expedited completion.

“The contractors have been given clear instructions about getting this project completed within some specific timelines, and they have significantly advanced the works in some sections,” Minister Edghill disclosed.

The project forms phase two of the Annandale to Mahaica and Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau initiative and is being executed by China Railway First Group Guyana Incorporated.

It measures approximately 30.8 kilometres in length, with an additional 5.3 kilometres allocated for the upgrade and widening of the Belfield to Orange Nassau public road.

The works include upgrading Sheriff Street to Enmore from two lanes to four, covering 18.24 kilometres. New construction will take place from Enmore to Mahaica. This section spans 7.73 kilometres.

The project also involves the construction and widening of 76 bridges and 42 culverts, along with the installation of 28.32 kilometres of concrete drains on both sides of the roadway.

Traffic light intersections will be similar to those from Plaisance to Annandale, East Coast Demerara. The intersection spacing ranges from 500 metres to two kilometres.

The median openings are specific for each section of the road and are designed to ensure adequate traffic flow as well as to facilitate the design speed of 80 kilometres per hour.

Areas proposed to have median openings include Conversation Tree Road, Giftland Access Road, University of Guyana Access Road, Ben Profit Road, Vryheid’s Lust Road, La Bonne Intention Road, Republic Drive Road, Agriculture Road, Lusignan Road, Coldingen Road, and Enmore Estate road.

Minister Edghill also announced plans to link the Aubrey Barker Road project, which is under construction, to Enmore. The two roads will be joined at Ogle.

“The reason why it is going all the way is because Enmore is going to become an industrial zone/estate. We are developing just like Wales, which is being developed into a gas-to-energy area. The traffic flow is going to be key,” he stated. The public works minister added that this new wave of development will eventually include flyovers, intersections and other infrastructure as part of the government’s wider goal of reducing traffic congestion and travel time while boosting road safety. (DPI)