Sherdane Rutherford to leave Patriots squad

Sherfane Rutherford during the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots match against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park Sporting Complex on September 4, 2024 in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

See below for a statement from CPL:

Sherfane Rutherford is leaving the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots squad due to personal reasons and will take no further part in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Patriots will name a replacement in due course.