Shepherd secures million-dollar deal, Rutherford heading to RCB

(L-R) Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Sherfane Rutherford

Guyana’s Romario Shepherd stole headlines on the second day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction when he was snapped up by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 7.75 Crore, which is equivalent to US $1,030,750.

Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals all engaged in a bidding war for the 27-year old Shepherd, but SRH prevailed in the bidding war.

Meanwhile, Sherfane Rutherford was snapped by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The left-handed Guyanese batsman was sold for his base price of 1Cr, which is approximately US $133,000.

Odean Smith, who played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, also secured a good pocket from Punjab Kings, at 6Cr.

Dominic Drakes went to Gujarat Titans (1.1 Cr), Kyle Mayers Lucknow Super Giants

(50lkh), Alzarri Joseph Gujarat Titans (2.4Cr), Evin Lewis Lucknow Super Giants (2Cr), Rovman Powell Delhi Capitals (2.8CR), Obed McCoy Rajasthan Royals (75 lakh) and Fabian Allen Mumbai Indians (75 lakh) were the other West Indians who were snapped up at the mega auction on day two.

On day one of the auction, Nicholas Pooran became the highest bid for a West Indies player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction history when he was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10.75 crore (US$ 1.43 million). Jason Holder was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8.75 crore (US $1.16 million).

Guyanese Shimron Hetmyer, who was the first West Indian buy in the IPL auction was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for (US$1.13 million). Dwayne Bravo, the other West Indian returned to Chennai Super Kings for INR 4.40 crore. Hetmyer posted on his social media, moments after the auction news.

Kieron Pollard (6Cr), Sunil Narine (6Cr) and Andre Russell (12Cr) were all retained before the auction.