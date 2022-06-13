Shenseea Surpass 3.3m Monthly Spotify Listeners, Performed At Summer Jam

Shenseea is a fast-rising Jamaican superstar in the making, and she has broken many records along her journey to transition from a dancehall artist mainly to a hip-hop artist.

Shenseea‘s latest milestone is accumulating 3.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her manager and friend Romeich Major this week shared her latest success, pointing out that the singer made history.

“History book enuh!!!! @shenseea keep growing,” he wrote on Instagram.

Shenseea’s growing numbers join an elite list of Jamaican artists who have gone mainstream. Among them are artists like Sean Paul, with 26.9M monthly listeners. With about two decades of experience under his belt and a very lengthy catalog, Sean Paul is among or probably the highest-streamed artist out of Jamaica and one of the highest globally.

Others like Shaggy have 14.1 monthly listeners, while artistes like likes of Spice with 2.7 million, Koffee with 2.4 million monthly, Vybz Kartel with close to 2 million, and Mavado with 1 million, and Beenie Man with 2.5 million, while others like Bounty Killer rake in about 500,000 a month.

While music consumption is now in the streaming age, many artists are ranked based on their ability to draw regular listenership, which they often use to grow their profile in a new and competitive artistic space.

Shenseea’s presence on streaming platforms has been growing and appears to have a boost since her collaboration with Kanye West for the global charting track “Ok Ok Part 2”.

Within days after the song’s release, she became the first Jamaican artist to land on Spotify’s Global Daily Chart at No. 5 for paid streams.

In the meantime, Shenseea continues to work and show her exemplary work ethic while battling personal health issues and dealing with sore vocal cords.

Just after recovering from hoarse vocals while on tour for Rolling Loud, she hit the stage in perfect health on Sunday for Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

Fans were upset that their artist was pegged as an opening act resulting in some fans missing her performance.

“Rom y these American promoters putting Shenseea as show opener that’s effed up !! Do you know how many people came out to see her n missed her ….Summer Jam messed up [email protected]!” one of her fans wrote on Instagram.