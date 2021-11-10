Shenseea Reveals She’s Hospitalized In The US, Cancels 4 Events

Shenseea has shared with fans that she is presently receiving medical care in a hospital in the United States. The “Blessed” singer shared a photograph with her fans on her Instagram page which showed her wrist in a hospital band with her name.

Shenseea did not share details as to her health or the reason she is in hospital, but he apologized to fans for missing her upcoming shows.

“Unfortunately I will not be attending all 4 events this weekend,” she wrote. “To my shenyengz and promoters please understand as my health is truly at risk. I’ll be out for a while,” she captioned the photo, which showed her birth name Chinsea Lee and her date of birth while other details were blurred out.

The singer was set to perform at a series of parties this weekend in Florida as well as Revolt Summit in Atlanta from November 11- 13.

Shenseea has been traveling for the last two weeks. The singer posted about her travels to Dubai two weeks ago when she performed at the All Africa Festival, and she also came back to the U.S to perform at Rolling Loud New York on October 30.

Fans and several people on her team, including her former manager Romeich Major wished her well. “Keep strong mama we here for you fully!!!!!! No one strong like my shenyeng,” said Major wrote in her comment section.

Earlier, Major had dedicated a post on his IG prior to Shenseea posting. “Only the strongest will understand the [strength] of @shenseea My Real G,” he captioned a photo of him and her.

“Oh no baby! Praying for your healing & renewed strength, “added fellow entertainer Denyque wrote. “Get well soon sis,” Cecile wrote while Samantha J also said, “get well soon Shen.”

Get well soon, Shenseea.