Shenseea Performs New Song At The Chainsmokers Record Breaking Show In LA

Shenseea performed her latest collaboration, “My Bad,” for the first time with The Chainsmokers at their “Party Never Ends” show as the band rocked the Los Angeles State Historic Park as the state braced for Hurricane Hilary on Sunday. Despite the threats of hurricane, the show brought out a record 18,798 patrons to the venue.

By all accounts, the concert was a success as thousands of people turned out to the event, with Shenseea also showing off her skintight bodysuit and some moves to match.

The artiste shared snippets of her nude glittery bodysuit with fellow artiste Bebe Rexha and snaps of her busting out into a few dance moves after the dance. On her Instagram account, Shenseea shared videos of fans enjoying her performing her track to the song “My Bad,” which recently landed her second Billboard entry.

In one video, Alex Pall is seen giving Shenseea her props as he gets down on his knees and bows to Shenseea, symbolically praising her. The “Blessed” singer does not break focus as she belts out her lyrics and continues singing.

In other snaps, Shenseea is seen smiling widely as she thanked fans after the performance.

On Instagram, The Chainsmokers’ official account posted images and videos of the massive crowd rocking out at the performance.

“Holy sh*t LA that was 10/10. Thank you to all our friends, fans, and family that made this our most special show we’ve ever done here and the biggest show in LA Historic Park history. We hope to do this every year with you all 🙂 THE PARTY NEVER ENDS,” the account wrote before thanking its production team members for the amazing setup and execution of the stage.

Fans across social media shared videos from the event as they marveled at the band playing throwback songs like “Roses (Say You’ll Never Let Me Go), “Closer” featuring Halsey, “Jotaro” Remix, “Don’t Let Me Down”, and more of its contemporary hits later in the night.

In the meantime, “My Bad” is currently No. 32 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart up to August 21.

The song previously entered the chart at No. 23 just about two weeks after its release.